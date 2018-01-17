Zimbabwe Political Activist Says Mnangagwa Should Face Charges of Human Rights Violations

A Zimbabwean political activist, Gastaff Kativu, says President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ruling colleagues should be hauled before the International Criminal Court (ICC) to face charges of human rights violations.

Kativu, who staged a one-man protest during the Zanu PF Congress held last month claiming that Mnangagwa was allegedly involved in the killing of one of his unidentified friends, said only the ICC is in a position to investigate human rights violations in Zimbabwe.

“Zimbabwean courts cannot prosecute Mnangagwa and his colleagues and therefore there is need to take them to the ICC. I represent all victims of torture, the disappeared citizens, Gukurahundi victims and others in Zimbabwe,” he said.

He urged Zimbabweans to sign a petition online dubbed Complete Knockdown of Establishment Campaign, urging the ICC to prosecute all Zimbabwean leaders linked to human rights violations.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi told VOA Studio 7 that it is impossible for Mnangagwa and others to de dragged to the ICC as alleged human rights violations are investigated first before anyone is charged.

Journalist Henry Mateu expressed the same sentiments, saying “Kativu is daydreaming.”

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba was not reachable for comment.

African leaders have over the years expressed dismay over the manner in which the ICC handles cases related to them, claiming that top officials in developed nations are being deliberately left off the hook after committing some crimes against humanity.

South Africa revoked its decision to withdraw from the ICC in March last year, citing in a letter submitted to the United Nations, a recent court ruling that declared the withdrawal “unconstitutional and invalid.” Burundi removed itself from the ICC.