Fuel Prices Up Again in Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has increased petrol and diesel prices, just a few days following similar increases in a nation devastated by a declining economy.

In a statement, ZERA said with immediate effect the price of petrol has been increased from $7.55 to $9.01 per litre and diesel from $7.22 to $9.06 per litre.

According to the state-controlled energy entity, “the changes in the fuel process are due to FOB (Free on Board) price movements and the revised duty regime … Operator may however, sell at prices below the cap depending on their trading advantages.”

The prices of petrol and diesel have been going up almost every week in Zimbabwe currently experiencing serious foreign currency shortages.

VOA Studio 7 was unable to get a comment from ZERA and state officials.

Independent commentators said the fuel price increases are set to have a huge impact on the prices of basic commodities, which have been unstable following the phasing out of multiple currencies system in Zimbabwe, almost a month ago.