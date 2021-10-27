Zimbabwean Challenging Mnangagwa's Leadership Proves Zanu PF Membership

A Zimbabwean challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership says he is a registered Zanu PF member contrary to remarks by some top ruling party officials that he is an imposter.

Sybeth Musengezi says Zanu PF information director, Tafadzwa Mugwadi, and presidential spokesperson, George Charamba, don’t have registers of Zanu PF members and therefore have misled the public into believing that he is not a ruling party activist.

Musengezi, who sent VOA Zimbabwe Service copies of his old and new Zanu PF membership cards, said, “Tafadzwa Mugwadi, the current Zanu PF director for information is a very young boy who doesn't even have five years in Zanu PF. He knows nothing but is just someone who sings for his supper.

Sybeth Musengezi says he is a member of the ruling party contrary to remarks by some people that he is an imposter. (Courtesy Image)

“George Charamba is Mnangagwa's spokesperson regarding government matters so he can't possibly know everyone in Zanu PF. If he has evidence that I'm not a Zanu PF member he must give it to his boss so that they can incorporate it in their answering affidavits. How could I have contested in Zanu PF Parliamentary primary elections ahead of the 2023 elections if I wasn't a member of the party? They're just looking for ways to discredit my application but it'll not work.”

In a tweet recently with Musengezi’s photograph attached, presidential spokesperson George Charamba, using the Twitter handle, Jamwanda, said, “Face yakatai kuita yeZanu PF??? Ityai Mwari imi!!!! (This can’t be the face of a Zanu PF member?? Fear God!!!!)”

Mugwadi also claimed on Monday that Musengezi is a Zanu PF imposter.

Charamba and Mugwadi were not available for comment today as they were not responding to calls on their mobile phones.

Musengezi claims that he is being threatened by some ruling party members for filling a High Court application seeking the nullification of Mnangagwa’s leadership in Zanu PF.

In his court papers, Musengezi claimed that a Central Committee meeting convened in November 2017, which elevated Mnangagwa to the post of Zanu PF secretary, violated the ruling party’s constitution.

He says the party should revert to its 2017 structures as Mnangagwa was elected by his friends and not the entirety of the ruling party structures.

Mnangagwa, administration secretary Obert Mpofu and other respondents are yet to file opposing papers.