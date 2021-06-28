Accessibility links

Zanu PF Urges All Supporters Set to Attend Forthcoming People's Conference to Get COVID-19 Jabs

Zanu PF supporters attending the 18th Annual People's Conference in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East province, Zimbabwe.
CHINHOYI — 

Zimbabwe's ruling party says all supporters of the party, who are expected to attend this year's Annual People's Conference, should get COVID-19 jabs.

According to a letter dated 25 June 2021, seen by VOA, Zanu PF Secretary for Health, Child Welfare and the Elderly, Dr. David Parirenyatwa, instructed all ten provincial chairpesons and provincial secretaries for health to ensure that conference delegates are vaccinated by end of August 2021.

Zanu Pf is yet to come up with a date for the conference.

"In view of the upcoming People's Conference in October 2021, Bindura,
all party members who will be attending this conference will need to
have been vaccinated against Covid-19 before they can attend the
conference," wrote Dr Parirenyatwa

Dr. Parirenyatwa was unreachable to confirm the contents of the letter but Mashonaland West acting chairperson, Abia Mujeri, confirmed receiving the letter.

'Yes we received the letter and we are in the process of making sure
that all those going to the conference in Bindura are vaccinated," said Mujeri.

Opposition political parties have always complained that Zanu PF disregards COVID-19 health regulations by hold political gatherings.

MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson, Clifford Hlatswayo, said Zanu PF wants only its members to access COVID-19 vaccines.

"Now they want to prioritize themselves on the vaccinations leaving out
the needy," said Hlatswayo

About 4,000 people usually attend Zanu PF yearly conferences.

