Liberia Beat Zimbabwe Warriors in Crucial Africa Cup of Nations Match

The Zimbabwe Warriors missed a chance of qualifying for the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations when they fell 1-0 to Liberia in Monrovia on Sunday.

According to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), William Jebor scored the goal for the hosts in the 70th minute to stop the Warriors that needed a draw to advance to the finals in Cameroon.

The Warriors now need another draw against Congo in Harare to reach the finals.

Sports commentator Muziwethu Hadebe told VOA Studio 7 that Congo can stop the Warriors if they beat the Zimbabwe team in a match expected to be played next year in Zimbabwe’s capital city.

“They (Warriors) don’t need to make many changes for the game which they must win or stop Congo from scoring more than three goals.”

The Warriors technical team was not reachable for comment.