Warriors Coach Sunday Chidzambwa Resigns

Zimbabwe’s senior soccer team coach, Sunday Chidzambwa, has resigned following the Warriors’ poor performance in the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

In a statement, Chidzambwa said he was leaving his job with immediate effect. “I wish to convey my profound gratitude to the Association (ZIFA) for the time that I have served as the national team coach.”

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) accepted Chidzambwa’s resignation.

In a statement, ZIFA said, “It is with a deep sense of shock that we have received the untimely resignation of Sunday Marimo Chidzambga from the position of Head Coach of the Men A team, the Warriors, at a precarious time, when the nation and team needed his wise counsel.

“Mr Chidzambga notified the secretariat of his resignation this afternoon and ZIFA has accepted his decision. ZIFA is grateful to Mr Chidzambga for diligently availing his services and wish him well in his upcoming endeavours and trust he remains available whenever we seek his wise counsel.”

ZIFA said the technical team is currently led by former Warriors player Rahman Gumbo, who once featured for Highlanders and Caps United football clubs.

“In the interim, Rahman Gumbo assisted by Lloyd Mtasa will lead the technical team for the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) assignment against Mauritius. We call upon the football family to rally behind the interim technical team as we continue repositioning our game.”

The Warriors were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations after they were beaten 1-0 by Egypt and walloped 4-0 by the Democratic Republic of Congo in Group A of the tournament. They drew 1-1 with Uganda, resulting in them anchoring the four-team log.