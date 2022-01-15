Zimbabweans Attack Coach Mapeza, Sports Commission And ZIFA Over Warriors Poor Performance in Africa Cup of Nations Finals

Zimbabwe’s Warriors are down and out of Afcon 2021 following a 2-1 defeat at the hands of of all teams Malawi, widely regarded as the weakest team in Group B.

All sorts of theories are being drummed up as to what exactly went wrong but with big questions being raised on coach Norman Mapeza’s team selection and overall ability to handle this team.

Even if they win their remaining game against Guinea on Wednesday, Zimbabwe cannot qualify for the next round as they cannot catch up with Senegal and Guinea and also have an inferior head-to-head statistics with Malawi.

Zee Moyo of Keg Africa Sports said coach Norman Mapeza let the nation down. “His team selection was bad. Everything crumbled because of him.”

His sentiments were echoed by Edmore Muthetwa who added that Mapeza should step down.

“Mapeza should go. He performed dismally.”

But former Arcadia play maker, Dan Jimu, said the conflict between the Sports and Recreation Committee and the Zimbabwe Football Association is to blame for the Warriors’ poor performance in the Africa Cup of Nations.

“We failed the boys because of this conflict. This is not the way to run soccer,” said Jimu.

There was no comment from the Sports and Recreation Committee and ZIFA over the Warriors’ poor performance in Cameroon.