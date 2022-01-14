Malawi Flames Set on Fire Zimbabwe Warriors' Hopes of Progressing to Next Stage of Africa Cup of Nations Tourney

A determined Malawi side beat Zimbabwe 2-1 today in a Group B match in the Africa Cup of Nations at the Omnisport Stadium in Bafoussam, Cameroon.

Zimbabwe’s Ishmael Wadi scored the first goal and the Flames' Gabadinho Mhango hit the net twice to pin the Warriors at the bottom of the Group B log.

In a match monitored from Washington, the Warriors’ loss was the second after they fell 1-0 in the first match to Senegal. Malawi also lost their first match 1-0 to Guinea.

The Zimbabwe side, which dominated the first half, was let down in the second half by poor coordination in all departments.