Zimbabwe Warriors Draw in Crucial AFCON Game

Wasteful Zimbabwe Warriors on Wednesday drew 1-1 with The Cranes of Uganda in their second Group A match of the Africa Cup of Nations played at Cairo International Stadium, Egypt.

Emmanuel Okwi of Uganda scored in the 12th minute following a defensive error by prolific player Devine Lunga. In the 22nd minute, off-form captain Knowledge Musona shot over the bar with the Ugandan goalkeeper already a beaten man.

The Warriors equalized following a brilliant display by the Zimbabwe Warriors on the far-left side of the field as Musona chest-pasted the ball for Ovidy Karuru, who beat his marker with a tricky ball that went into the defender’s legs before Billiat made a deft tap into the net.

Musona missed once again, with a stinger, in the last minutes of the game as the tactful Ugandans played with the ball to settle for a draw.

Zimbabwe Warriors are currently third on the Group A table led by Egypt with six points. The Pharoahs beat DR Congo Wednesday to amass six points from two games played so far. Uganda are second with four points and DR Congo are at the bottom of the log. The Warriors have one point from two games after falling to the Pharoahs in their first game.

Zimbabwe play against DR Congo in the next game.