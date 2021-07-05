Zimbabwe Warriors Coach And Assistant Fail to Travel to South Africa for COSAFA Games Over VISA Restrictions

Zimbabwe Warriors coaches have been left back home as the country’s national football team is preparing for a grueling fight in the COSAFA Cup.

Zimbabwe Football Association spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela, told VOA Studio 7 coach Zdravko Logarusic, and his assistant, Llyod Chitembwe, did not travel with the squad as they did not have South African visas.

Gwesela said Chitembwe has other unspecified issues with travelling to that nation.

Gwesela said he was informed by travel agents that the two won’t be eligible to travel with the national team.

However, Dynamos Coach Tonderai Ndiraya and goalkeepers coach, Tembo Chuma, were allowed to travel with the Warriors team. They are expected to replace Logarusic and Chitembwe.

Sports reporter, Nash Mkokwayarira, took a swipe at Zifa for failing to clear the coaches for the COSAFA games, starting Tuesday.

“This shows that Zifa has serious problems. They should have sorted their visas long back. What Zifa is doing does not make sense. How can a team travel without its coaches. This is very embarrassing.”

Zimbabwe is expected to clash with Mozambique in its opening game on Wednesday.

VOA correspondent Joseph Njanji contributed to this article