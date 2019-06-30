DR Congo Wallops Zimbabwe

The Democratic Republic of Congo walloped Zimbabwe Warriors 4-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday in a match goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze displayed one of the worst-ever goal-minding skills by a local keeper in living memory.

DR Congo opened the floodgates in the 4th minute after Chipezeze, who plays in the premier soccer league in South Africa, spilled a harmless ball that was headed in the net by Jonathan Bolingi.

In-form DR Congo striker Cedrick Bakambu scored the second goal in the 34th minute following a clumsy tough by Chipezeze. As if that was not enough, the shaky goalkeeper brought down a striker in the box and Bakambu drilled the ball in the net in the 65th minute.

Britt Asombalonga made it 4-0 in the 78th minute, leaving the Zimbabweans with no chance to reach the next stage of the tournament. The Warriors, anchoring Group A of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with a single point out of three games, are heading home.

Sports commentator Muziwethu Hadebe said, “This is very disappointing taking into account that Zimbabwe only needed to win the match to progress to the next stage of the game as third best team in the log.

“… It’s now back to the drawing board for ZIFA. The result is an indication of a bigger problem than this game.”

ZIFA officials and coach Sunday Chidzambwa were not available for comment.

Egypt to top Group A with nine points after winning all three games. They beat Uganda, in second place on the log, in a match played Sunday. DR Congo is placed third after losing to Egypt and Uganda in the previous matches.