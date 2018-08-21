Zimbabwe War Vets Attack USA, Mugabe And MDC Alliance Over Sanctions, ZIDERA

Zimbabwe’s war veterans of the 1960s liberation struggle have attacked the United States for rebranding the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act laying down strict conditions for renewed relations between the two nations.

The war veterans also attacked former president Robert Mugabe, who was toppled in a defacto military coup last November, for supporting the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa challenging the outcome of the recent presidential poll won by incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

War veterans leader Victor Matemadanda led the charge claiming that USA wants to economically suffocate Zimbabwe together with Mugabe and the MDC Alliance.

More details to follow …