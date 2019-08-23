Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News
News

Unions Group: Zimbabwe Offers Huge Wage Hike for Civil Servants

FILE: Teachers hold banners during a protest against the high cost of living in Zimbabwe's capital Harare on Nov. 9, 2018.

See comments

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s government has offered to raise public sector wages by 76%, the umbrella group for public sector unions said on Friday, up from an initial offer of a 10% hike that the unions had rejected.

The unions group, known as the APEX Council, said that the new offer was still below what workers were demanding and that it would mean the lowest paid civil servants earned 1,023 Zimbabwe dollars per month compared with their demand of 4,750 dollars.

The council said that it would consult its members on the new offer and that talks with the government would resume on Tuesday. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Facebook Forum

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG