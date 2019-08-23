Unions Group: Zimbabwe Offers Huge Wage Hike for Civil Servants

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s government has offered to raise public sector wages by 76%, the umbrella group for public sector unions said on Friday, up from an initial offer of a 10% hike that the unions had rejected.

The unions group, known as the APEX Council, said that the new offer was still below what workers were demanding and that it would mean the lowest paid civil servants earned 1,023 Zimbabwe dollars per month compared with their demand of 4,750 dollars.

The council said that it would consult its members on the new offer and that talks with the government would resume on Tuesday. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)