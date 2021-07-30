Zimbabwe Golfer Scott Vincent Recovers After Lackluster First Day Performance in Tokyo Olympics

Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent participated today in the second day of the Men’s Individual Golf Stroke Play event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, following a dismal performance on Thursday in which he came 52nd in a field of 60 competitors.

In a message posted on its official Facebook page, the Zimbabwe Olympics Committee (ZOC) said Scott bounced back, breathing life into his game at the prestigious Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan..

“Day 2 of the competition, Scott Vincent roared today! Mhondoro yadzvova!, posting a solid 5 under par 67 gross, to be just on just nine shots of the Leader! Great golf with just one dropped shot on hole no. 2! He is now tied on position 33 out of 60 players, the best golfers in the World! Great recovery there! Well done Scotty.”

Scott, who is affectionately known as Mhondoro (Shona spirit medium), is expected to participate in the next round tomorrow before rounding off his game Sunday.

The 29-year-old Scott turned professional in 2015 and has featured in the Asian, Japan Golf and European tours.

At the same time, rower Peter Purcell Gilpin came second in the D-Final today in a time of 7:03.85.

According to the Zimbabwe Olympics Committee, this means that Peter has been ranked 20 out of 32.

ZOC said, “Well-done Peter for representing with great pride and honor. We celebrate your great ranking at this world platform!”

Meanwhile, 100-meter sprinter Ngoni Makusha is expected to compete tomorrow in his first heat with high expectations that he will proceed to the next round.

ZOC said Makusha will be competing at 04:35(CAT) “in the heats for the Men 100m, we wish him all the best.”

Swimmers Donata Katai and Peter Wetzlar have already been eliminated from the games.

Frederick Ndlovu, leader of the Zimbabwean delegation at the Olympics, told VOA Zimbabwe that all the athletes showed courage and determination in the games “and this is a good start for us in preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics Games.”