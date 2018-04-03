MDC-T Wants to Expel 2 Officials Linked to 'Dumped' VP Thokozani Khupe

The Bulawayo provincial leadership of the Nelson Chamisa-led Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) has recommended the expulsion of a lawmaker and councilor linked to a faction of the party led by party vice president Thokozani Khupe, who was expelled two weeks ago.

Acting party spokesperson, Thabitha Khumalo, told VOA Studio the Bulawayo provincial executive has made the recommendations to the National Council, indicating that Member of Parliament Nomvula Mguni and Luveve councilor Thamani Moyo have violated some provisions of the party’s constitution by continuously aligning themselves with Ms. Khupe.

Khumalo said the National Council is expected to take drastic action against Ms. Mguni, who is the provincial party secretary, and Ms. Moyo. The latter is the provincial chairperson of the Women’s Assembly.

“The provincial executive feels that they are no longer able to work with Mguni and Moyo on the basis that they have associated themselves with Khupe,” she said.

But Obert Gutu, who claims that he is still the legitimate spokesperson of the party and is aligned to Khupe, dismissed the move as a nullity saying the Chamisa group does not have power to fire any member of the MDC-T.

The National Council recently resolved to fire Khupe, lawmaker Abednico Bhebhe and several other people aligned to the Khupe faction, for opposing the elevation of Chamisa to the post of president, left vacant following the death of MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai in February this year.

Khupe has remained defiant saying she is the only legitimately elected acting president of the opposition party.