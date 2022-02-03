Khupe Attempting to Block Mwonzora's MDC-T from Using US$1.3 Million Disbursed by Govt Under Political Parties Law

Thokozani Khupe, a leader of a faction of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T), appears to have been sidelined by some government ministries, which recently disbursed almost ZWL$150 million (US$1,3 million) under some provisions of the Political Parties (Finance) Act, to a formation led by Douglas Mwonzora despite asking the government to delay releasing the funds.

In an interview soon after attending a High Court case in which Khupe is seeking an order to block the release of the funds, Khupe’s advisor, Ntando Ndlovu, said indications are the Mwonzora faction received the funds recently and may utilize the money at will.

“It was revealed in court today that the Mwonzora faction received the money from the government and may be in the process of spending it. We are not surprised about the move made by the ministries of finance and justice as they appear to be working with him.

“A High Court judge who handled the matter said he will make a judgment soon on the matter. We won’t be surprised if the ruling is in Mwonzora’s favor,” said Ndlovu.

MDC-T information secretary, Witness Dube, was unavailable for comment, as he was not responding to calls on his mobile phone.

Dube recently told VOA Studio 7 that Khupe was expelled from the MDC-T after denigrating the image of the president and also violated the party’s constitution many times.”

In her court papers filed a few days ago, Khupe argued that she was entitled to the funds after she expelled Mwonwoza. But the latter also claimed that he expelled Khupe for violating the party’s constitution.