Khupe Says Mwonzora Not Legitimate Leader of MDC-T

Former Deputy Prime Minister, Thokozani Khupe, says she does not recognize Douglas Mwonzora’s leadership of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change following his election at an Extraordinary Congress (EOC) last December to replace the last party’s founding president, Morgan Tsvangirai.

In a letter addressed to the press, Khupe confirmed that she met with Senator Douglas Mwonzora in Harare on 18 February, 2021, for the first time after the December 2020 Extraordinary Congress.

“The following issues were discussed – violence, illegitimate voters roll as well as inquorate EOC among others, illegal appointments in the Standing Committee which are a violation of the party constitution; that the National Council held on 6 February 2021 had no mandate to alter or amend the constitution.”

Khupe and other contestants walked out of the EOC venue following violence, which was allegedly perpetrated by Mzonwora’s supporters. She claims that the EOC presidential election was rigged by Mwonzora, who says he beat all the candidates, including Khupe, vice president Elias Mudzuri and chairperson Morgen Komichi.

Khupe boycotted Tuesday’s press conference held at the party’s headquarters in Harare claiming that she wanted Mwonzora to first address all outstanding issues before appearing together in public.

She said, “My absence in today’s press conference held at MRT was informed by the need to address the aforementioned important issues to enhance the smooth running of our great movement.”

Mwonzora nominated Khupe as one of his deputies following a National Council meeting this year.

The Supreme Court declared Khupe the legitimate interim leader of the MDC-T and urged the party to hold an EOC before the end of 2020. The court declared as null and void Nelson Chamisa’s leadership of the party. Chamisa got over two million votes in the 2018 presidential election and still claims that he beat the ultimate winner President Emmerson Mnangagwa.