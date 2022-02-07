Zimbabwe Teachers Boycott Classes Over Low Pay

Zimbabweans teachers boycotted classes today, demanding salary increases of more than US$500 each amid claims by the government that some of them reported for duty.

In a statement, Raymond Majongwe of the Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe said all teachers are too incapacitated to attend classes.

“Our membership cannot be expected to comply with the directive to reopen schools now, before the government has financially capacitated them. Therefore, the PTUZ position, as advised by its members, is that teachers are not ready for the reopening of school.

“What they expect is the announcement that government has reviewed their salaries with effect from January 2022. It does not make sense that the government is content to remunerate its employees with about a quarter of the consumer basket, which as of December 2021 stood at about $72,000. None of our members managed to meet their very basic expenses with the measly amount they received as salaries on 18th January, 2022. Why anyone believes teachers managed to spare anything from that amount so they can report for duty on 7 February, 2022 beats us.”

Majongwe said teachers are also unable to send their own children to school.

“Our members are pauperized to the extent that none of them, with the money paid to them on 18th January, is able to pay for school or college fees for their dependents. It does not make sense that government expects our members to teach other people’s children while ours are at home. No teacher can send their children or dependents to boarding schools, which even puts those teaching there in a quandary.”

Most teachers’ unions have joined the nationwide strike being condemned by the government.

In a tweet, information secretary, Nick Mangwana, said some teachers attended lessons at some schools despite the strike action by others.

