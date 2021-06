Prominent evangelist Temitope Balogun Joshua has died.

According to ABC, CNN, The Washington Post, VOA Lingala and other media entities, T.B. Joshua, as he was affectionately known, died Saturday in Nigeria.

He is the founder of the mega church Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), which owns Emmanuel Television Station in Lagos.

Reports say he may have predicted his death before he passed away.

He died at the age of 57.