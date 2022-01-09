Zimbabwe Police Looking for Sybeth Musengezi Who Filed Court Application Questioning Mnangagwa's Leadership Legitimacy

Police in Zimbabwe are looking for Sybeth Musengezi, who filed a High Court application seeking an order for the removal of President Emmerson Mnangagwa from the post of Zanu PF first secretary, claiming that he was not properly elected in 2017.

Musengezi’s lawyers, Ncube Attorneys, have written a letter to the officer-in-charge of the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Harare Central Law and Order Section, informing him that Nqobani Sithole will be representing him in this case after unknown people visited his in-laws looking for the ruling party activist.

The letter reads in part, “We have been advised by our client that your offices made a visit to our client’s in-laws in Budiriro, Harare, on the 5th of January, 2022, and indicated that they were looking for our client over some undisclosed allegations. The officers were led by Detective Assistant Inspector Nyazama.

“Our client is obviously worried about such a visit taking into consideration that there is a pending matter where he has approached the High Court of Zimbabwe over the legitimacy of the incumbent president who doubles up as the president of Zanu PF and it’s 1st secretary.”

In the letter dated January 7, 2022, the attorneys also indicated that “it is in the light of this background that we are being retained to enquire into the nature of the visit, in particular whether there are any criminal allegations, so that we arrange that our Mr. Sithole who is in Bulawayo accompanies client on the pre-agreed date as to ensure that his legal rights are duly observed in whatever process is intended.”

Musengezi’s lawyers also want the police to inform them about the purpose of their visit to his in-laws’ house in Harare.

“From the above, we request that you favour us with information regarding your visit, and that you advise if we need to avail our client, and if so, when and where. Our Mr. Sithole would be amenable to travel from Bulawayo to Harare to attend to client’s matter on any of these dates: the 26th January 2022, 27th January 2022 and the 28th January, 2022.”

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi was unreachable for comment as he was not responding to calls on his mobile phone. VOA Zimbabwe Service was also unable to reach Mnangagwa’s lawyers for comment.

Mnangagwa lawyers are allegedly pressing Musengezi to withdraw the High Court application in which he is challenging the legitimacy of the president’s leadership of the ruling Zanu PF party.

The lawyers say they will sue Musengezi’s attorneys if they don’t withdraw the case. They have also claimed that he is not a ruling party member.

But Musengezi holds a current Zanu PF membership card. He argues that Mnangagwa was not properly elected when the party’s Central Committee held a meeting in 2017, a few days before the late former President Robert Mugabe was toppled in a defacto military coup.