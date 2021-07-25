Zimbabwe's Swimmer Donata Katai Registers Personal Best in Japan Olympics

Zimbabwean swimmer, Donata Katai, came first in her 100 meter backstroke heat in the Aquatics Center in Japan today.

In a message posted on its official Facebook page, the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) said Donata registered her personal best time of 1:02:73.

“Do-na-ta!!!!!!!!! Indeed taking on the world!!! with a new personal best time of 1:02:73. Go Donata Go!!!!”

In her group, India’s Maana Patel came second (1:05:20) and Ince Kimberely of Grenada third (1:10:24).

The best 16 athletes will progress to the semifinals.