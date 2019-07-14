Accessibility links

Zimbabwe Stun Northen Ireland to Progress to Next Round of Netball World Cup

2019 Netball World Cup, Liverpool

Zimbabwe Gems stunned Northern Ireland 51-49 on Sunday in a thrilling Vitality Netball World Cup match in Liverpool to progress to the next round.

The Gems finished second in Group A behind Australia. They could not stand the heat against the 10-time World Cup champions yesterday and lost 73- 37 in their second game of the 2019 Vitality World Cup in Liverpool, England.

Their win guarantees them a slot in the next round of the tournament. Other three African nations taking part in the World Cup are Malawi, South Africa and Uganda.

