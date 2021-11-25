South Africa Discontinues Zimbabwe Special Exemption Permits, Gives Holders 12 Months to Regularize Status

The South African government says it will no longer extend Special Zimbabweans Exemption Permits (ZEP) for thousands of Zimbabweans.

In a statement posted on the government’s communications website, Cabinet spokesperson, Phumla Williams, said all Zimbabweans, whose permits expire at the end of this year, will be given a grace period of 12 months to apply for other visas.

“Cabinet considered the much talked about ZEP and also noted the fake news being spread on these permits. The first Zimbabwean special dispensation started in 2009 and was called the Dispensation for Zimbabwe Permit. It provided for the documentation of qualifying Zimbabweans for a five-year period.

“In 2014, the dispensation was extended by three years and called the Zimbabwean Special Permit. The current ZEP was initiated in 2017 and comes to an end on 31 December 2021. Following its deliberations, Cabinet decided to no longer issue extensions to the Zimbabwean special dispensations. However, it decided on a 12 months grace period at the expiry of the current ZEP.”

Bongani Mkhwananzi, spokesperson of the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa, said holders of these permits are expected to apply for different permits or face deportation.

“Each permit holder now has to apply for a specific permits and they should start doing it now otherwise they will be deported.”

More details to follow …