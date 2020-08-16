Top South Africa Minister Says Crisis in Zimbabwe Needs Urgent Action

South Africa’s International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s special envoys to Zimbabwe are expected to engage all stakeholders as Catholic Bishops and Amnesty International express concern over alleged human rights abuses in the country.

In an interview with Radio 786, Pandor said the envoys – Baleka Mbete, Sydney Mufamadi and Ngoako Ramatladi - were initially expected to discuss the political situation in Zimbabwe with the ruling government, opposition parties and others last week when they visited the troubled nation.

Pandor said South Africa is concerned about refugees streaming into the country amid a crackdown in Zimbabwe on political opponents, especially people who organized the July 31 anti-corruption protest, which was thwarted by state security agents.

President Mnangagwa, who met with the special envoys last Monday, says “terrorists” and misguided Zimbabweans are attempting to unseat a constitutionally-elected government.

But Pandor told the radio station that the crisis in Zimbabwe needs urgent action as the current situation is affecting South Africa.

She is quoted as saying, “… We have to work with Zimbabwe in order to address that economic situation and find a way of helping to reverse the current situation so that the citizens of Zimbabwe can happily return to their country.

“… It is in South Africa’s interests, given our current economic situation, that we do continue to have discussions, keep a very dynamic link with Zimbabwe and assure their government that we are not seeking to interfere in their internal matters but we would like to work with them to find a solution that works with their current context.”

The Zimbabwean government recently attacked Lindiwe Zulu and Acie Magashule of the African National Congress for saying there is a political crisis in the country.

More details to follow …