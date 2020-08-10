South Africa Envoys Going Back Home After Meeting Mnangagwa, Ignoring Opposition Parties

Three representatives of the South African government sent to Zimbabwe to assess the political and security situation in the country following an international outcry over alleged human rights abuses, have returned home after meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and sidelining opposition parties and civic society organizations.

In a statement, the MDC Alliance and MDC-T spokespersons said they received last minute cancellations of their meetings with the three envoys sent by President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa.

The MDC Alliance indicated that the envoys only met with Mnangagwa and some top state officials before returning home.

More details to follow ...