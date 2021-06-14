Mnangagwa Govt Seizing Private Farm Owned by Late National Hero Sydney Malunga's Son, 2 Other Blacks

The Zimbabwean government is in the process of seizing a privately-owned farm belonging to three blacks, including Siphosami Malunga, the son of the late PF Zapu political maverick and national hero, Sydney Malunga.

In a tweet and Facebook post, Malunga said, “Today we received a call from Mr. Dodzi at the Lands Office in Bulawayo to tell us that the Zim Govt has acquired our privately owned farm & tomorrow they are coming peg it & give it to people they have allocated it to. This isn’t about land reform & we will fight it in every way.

“The farm is wholly privately owned by 3 black individuals and we only got to see the Gazette and acquisition notice issued on 18 December for the first time today after the Lands Officer gave us the number and told us to go to government printers.”

Sydney Malunga's son, Siphosami, co-owns Kershelmar Farm in Nyamandlovu with businessman, Charles Moyo, and Zephania Dlamini, a scientist working at the National University of Science and Technology.

Lands and Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka in a state gazette published in December last year noted that the farm is being acquired for under section 72(2) of the country’s constitution for purposes of agriculture resettlement.

Malunga, Masuka and Dodzi were unreachable for comment.

Muchenjere kuitiswa nekungokambira zvamusingazivi kana zvamusina ruzivo rwakakwana nazvo!! You are not the acquiring authority; you are not the Malungas. Kungowawata nekuti Sipho avovora to a notice of intention to acquire the land?? What are the facts? Chitiudzai imi vanoziva”

