'Zimbabwe Foreign Minister SB Moyo Recovering, Health Not Deteriorating'

The family of Zimbabwe’s International Affairs Minister Major General Sibusiso Moyo says he is recovering at home contrary to reports that his health condition is deteriorating.

Moyo’s wife, Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, said her family is concerned about media reports that the minister is gravely ill.

According to the state-controlled Herald newspaper, Justice Matanda Moyo said the minister recently attended a public function, an indication that his health condition is improving.

The newspaper quoted her as saying, “The family of Dr. Sibusiso Busi Moyo, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, is concerned with a report published by an outfit called Bulawayo 24 on November 24, 2018, insinuating that the Honourable Minister has suffered deteriorating health. Contrary to the said report, Dr. SB Moyo is recuperating at home and recently attended a reunion event of St. Augustine’s High School, a school where his wife is an alumni.

“It is our humble submission as a family that media organisations and individual journalists must always observe their ethical obligations and not only verify, but also be sensitive to the privacy of their subjects, especially on personal matters such as health.”

Justice Matanda-Moyo, who is a High Court judge, said false reports are likely to cause unnecessary pain and anxiety among family members and society. “We wish to reiterate that Dr. SB is not in any danger and looks forward to resuming his official duties soon.”

Moyo, who announced the Zimbabwe Defence Forces military intervention which subsequently led to the fall of former president Robert Mugabe, fell ill two months ago and underwent a medical procedure at Avenues Clinic in Harare.

Mugabe insists that he was violently removed from office by the military. He is currently in Singapore undergoing treatment for an undisclosed ailment.