Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa Says Explosion at Rally 'Cowardly Act'

  • VOA News
FILE - Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa addressing members of his Zanu PF party in Gweru town, about 350 kilometers south of Harare, May 31, 2018.
HARARE — 

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Saturday an explosion at a stadium where he was addressing a political rally was a "cowardly act" that would not prevent the country from holding free and peaceful elections next month.

"The campaign so far has been conducted in a free and peaceful environment, and we will not allow this cowardly act to get in our way as we move towards elections," Mnangagwa said in a Facebook post.

He later said in a television interview that the blast had happened a few inches away from him as he left the stage.

