Zimbabwe Ruling Party Counters Opposition Party Election Outcome Court Challenge

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has filed submissions in the country's highest court opposing a court challenge to his victory by main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa of the MDC Alliance.

The ruling Zanu-PF party's secretary for legal affairs, Paul Mangwana, said his party is ready to face the opposition party in court.

"We have successfully filed our opposition papers to this application which we think is just a waste of time but that's for the courts to decide," said Mangwawana.

The opposition MDC Alliance formally filed court papers on Friday, to back its claim that the July 30 vote was rigged, and is challenged the result which gave Mnangagwa 2.46 million votes against Chamisa's 2.15 million votes for him.

The country's constitutional court has 14-days to make a ruling which will be final and paves the way for either a new election or the inauguration of the current president, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Speaking at the commemorations of Heroes Day and Defense Forces Day, Mnangagwa applauded the country's citizens for participating in peaceful elections.

He however accused the MDC Alliance of instigating the violence a few days later that resulted in the intervention by the country's military, which left six people dead.

The MDC Alliance has denied that it institgated the violence, and pins blame instead on the ruling Zanu-PF party and government.