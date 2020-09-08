Zimbabwe's Ruling Party Says ANC Delegation Holding Meetings Only With Zanu PF Amid Political Tensions

A strong delegation of the African National Congress (ANC) led by secretary general Ace Magashule has arrived in Zimbabwe amid political tensions in the country with the ruling Zanu PF party describing the visit as a bilateral arrangement of the two former liberation movements.

Magashule, who is accompanied by Lindiwe Zulu, Gwede Mantashe, Tony Yengeni, Enock Gondongwana and Nosiviwe Ngqakula, were expected to meet with various political parties, civic society leaders and other stakeholders over the deteriorating political situation in the country.

In a statement, acting Zanu PF information secretary, Patrick Chinamasa, said, “Zanu PF wishes to make it categorically clear that this is a meeting between the Zanu PF delegation and the ANC delegation only.

“… Zanu PF will take the opportunity to share the reality on the ground in Zimbabwe, South Africa and the region candidly and frankly with their revolutionary sister, the ANC.”

A letter written by the ANC’s Magashule to Zanu PF’s secretary for administration, Obert Mpofu, states that South Africa’s ruling party “is looking forward to fruitful and constructive engagements between our two sister parties.”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government insists that there is no political crisis in Zimbabwe although over 60 political activists were arrested recently while others were detained and tortured by suspected state security agents for allegedly planning to stage a public protest on July 31 on corruption and the deteriorating economic situation.

Gladys Hlatywayo of the MDC Alliance told reporters that there is need for the ANC delegation to meet with other stakeholders as Zanu PF is accused of gross human rights violations.