
Family Set to Lay to Rest Late Former President Mugabe At His Rural Homestead

  • Gibbs Dube
The Zimbabwean flag flies at half mast at Kutama College, a school where former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe studied in his rural home in Zvimba about 100 kilometres north west of the capital Harare, Friday, Sept, 27, 2019.

WASHINGTON — 

All is set for the private burial of the late former president Robert Mugabe in Zvimba communal lands, Mashonaland West Province.

The late Zimbabwean leader is expected to be laid to rest in a courtyard at his homestead in Kutama village instead of the family gravesite where his late mother, Bona Mugabe, is buried.

Construction of a mausoleum where former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was supposed to be buried continues at the National Heroes Acre, in Harare, Friday, Sept, 27, 2019.

Family spokesperson, Leo Mugabe, says only invited guests will attend the burial. “This is a very private funeral. Only invited guests are expected to attend. For those that are not invited, don’t come here because you will be disappointed as we will turn you away.”

Mugabe says President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is currently in New York attending the United Nations General Assembly, is unlikely to attend the burial. “As far as I know, he is still in New York. Right!”

He dismissed reports circulating on social media that the late president has already been laid to rest as per his family traditions.

The late former president, who was toppled in a defacto military coup, wanted to be buried in Zvimba communal lands and not the National Heroes Acre where a mausoleum was being built for him.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW …

