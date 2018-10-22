Accessibility links

Zimbabwe Central Bank Suspends 4 Senior Officials Over Bond Notes Scandal, Suspected Shady Deals

  • Gibbs Dube
A man in Harare holds bondnotes issued by Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Oct. 15, 2018. The introduction of bond notes - a currency Zimbabwe started printing two years ago to ease the situation -- has not helped. (C.Mavhunga/VOA)

Zimbabwe’s central bank has suspended four senior officials implicated in alleged scandals including the leaking of bond notes to the parallel market.

The corruption claims were made recently by William Gerald Mutumanje, known as Acie Lumumba, who was recently appointed by Dr. Mthuli Ncube as a consultant and spokesperson of the Ministry of Finance.

The officials who were suspended indefinitely are the director of the Supervision Department of Reserve Bank Supervision Norman Mataruka, director financial markets Azvinandaa Saburi, director financial intelligence Mirirai Chiremba and head of security Gresham Muradzikwa.

The four, who were served with letters of suspension on Monday, were not reachable for comment.

RBZ governor John Mangudya was also not available for comment.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW ...

