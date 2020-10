Zimbabwe’s top rapper, Cal Vin, has died.

According to the state-controlled Chronicle newspaper, the 35-year-old rapper, whose real name is Calvin Nhliziyo, died early Sunday morning in a hit and run car accident near his Luveve residence.

The newspaper reports that Cal Vin was hit and trapped under the vehicle which dragged him for more than 30 meters. He was reportedly walking home with his unidentified girlfriend.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW …