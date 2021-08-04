Zimbabweans Protest Outside Nation's Embassy in Britain Demanding End of Deportations

Some Zimbabweans staged a peaceful demonstration today outside the Zimbabwe Embassy in London in an attempt to press British authorities and other stakeholders to stop the deportation of more people linked to criminal activities and failed asylum seekers.
The protests were led by Restoration of Human Rights Zimbabwe International, political activists and individuals, who claimed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government may harass and intimidate deportees said to be political opponents.
More details to follow …
