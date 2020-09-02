Zimbabwe Protest Leader Jacob Ngarivhume Granted $50,000 Bail

The High Court has granted Jacob Ngarivhume $50,000 bail following his arrest in July for organizing a nationwide protest over corruption and the deteriorating economic situation in Zimbabwe.

Justice Siyabona Musitu granted the Transform Zimbabwe leader the bail on condition that he does not use Twitter until his case is finalized, should surrender his passport to the court and report to the police three times a week.

Ngarivhume was denied bail three times together with freelance journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono, who is still detained at Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

Ngarivhume and Chin’ono are facing charges of inciting violence.

More details to follow …