A prominent banker, Douglas Munatsi, died early today in Harare when his apartment caught fire.

According to an online publication, ZimLive, Munatsi, who was the chief executive of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA), was expected to meet with President Emmerson Mnangagwa today.

Mnangagwa appointed Munatsi ZIDA chief executive soon after he became president.

Police confirmed his death saying they are carrying out investigations.