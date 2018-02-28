Zimbabwe Govt Blocks Installation of New Ndebele King

The Zimbabwean government has barred cultural activists from installing a Ndebele king this weekend saying the move is unconstitutional.

The organizers of the event, which was expected to attract thousands of people from Zimbabwe, South Africa, Swaziland, Lesotho, Botswana, United Kingdom and other nations, were informed today to shelve the installation of Prince Bulelani Lobhengula Khumalo as king of the Ndebeles.

Local Government Minister July Moyo informed the Crown Prince Council chairperson Chief Mathema that the intended installation of the crown prince to the throne left vacant by King Lobhengula Khumalo cannot go as planned at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

“We aknowledge receipt of your letter notifying my ministry of your intention to install a Crown Prince to the throne of King Lobhengula on the 3rd of March 2018 and would like to advice you that “it is unconstitutional to resuscitate and install a Crown Prince of King in Zimbabwe and therefore you should cancel your intended installation of Crown Prince Bulelani Lobhengula scheduled for 3rd March 2018 in Bulawayo because if it is unconstitutional and therefore illegal to do so.”

Chief Mathema and spokesperson Effie Dlela Ncube of the Crown Prince Council were not available for comment.

Legal experts say the Zimbabwean constitution is silent on the installation of a king and therefore the government has erred in blocking the coronation of a Ndebele king.