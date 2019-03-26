'Mnangagwa Got Only 33% of Presidential Vote in 2018 Elections'

Zimbabwe’s former Higher Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo claims that President Emmerson Mnangagwa only got 33 percent of the 2018 presidential election.

Moyo made the claim in a tweet Tuesday. “There's now incontrovertible evidence that Mnangagwa got just 33% of the presidential vote in the 30 July 2018 elections. Waiting for Luke Malaba to give the promised "FULLY DRESSED JUDGMENT" to be given "IN DUE COURSE". And a can of worms will be opened!”

Moyo, who fled Zimbabwe following a military intervention that eventually led to former president Robert Mugabe’s ouster and the rise of his then sacked deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was unreachable for comment.

Zanu PF spokesman Simon Khaya Moyo refused to comment while presidential spokesperson George Charamba’s mobile phone was not reachable.

Ruling party activist, Believe Gaule, dismissed Moyo’s claims saying the former Zanu PF and top government official, “is a bitter man trying to sow seeds of disunity in Zimbabwe.”

Gaule noted that “I don’t think we have to waste our time on such issues especially when it is coming from Jonathan Moyo who is not even in the country. Where is he getting that information as the judge (Chief Justice Luke Malaba) was even talking about lack of primary evidence (in a case filed in the Electoral Court by the MDC led by Nelson Chamisa which challenged Mnangagwa’s victory)?

“… It’s only people who are bitter who would want to say a lot of things and confuse people at the same time. Remember Jonathan Moyo has never said anything good about President Mnangagwa. To me he is fighting, to me he is fighting Mnangagwa and everyday he manufactures stories and create evidence where it is not there.”

Moyo allegedly backed Sydney Sekeramai to succeed Mugabe in a bitter political feud that pitted Zanu PF factions resulting in the army’s move to intervene to arrest so-called criminals that were surrounding Mugabe. Moyo’s Zanu PF group, known as Generation 40, was backed by former First Lady Grace Mugabe, ousted party administration secretary Saviour Kasukuwere and several others.

Movement for Democratic Change leader Nelson Chamisa claims that Mnangagwa was fraudulently elected president in the July 30 presidential election last year.

Mnangagwa won the election with 50.8 percent of the vote -- just enough to meet the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a run-off against Chamisa, who scored 44.3 percent. That percentage was eventually reduced to 50.6 percent by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission before the Constitutional Court ruled in favor of Mnangagwa.

Chamisa maintains that he won the presidential election.