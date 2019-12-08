3 Zanu PF Regions Endorse Mnangagwa As Sole 2023 Presidential Candidate

At least three provinces have so far endorsed Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the party’s sole presidential candidate for the 2023 election amid severe food shortages and debilitating hyperinflation that has forced some people to live from hand to mouth.

Zanu PF secretary for administration, Obert Mpofu, says more provinces are expected to endorse Mnangagwa ahead of the non-elective Annual People’s Conference set for next week in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East province.

Mpofu says Bulawayo overwhelmingly endorsed Mnangagwa’s candidacy today in the city, three years before the country holds harmonized elections.

Other provinces that have endorsed Mnangagwa are Matabeleland North and South. The former State Security Minister succeeded the late former president Robert Mugabe in 2017 following a defacto military coup.

Independent political observers have dismissed the move as mere politicking designed to distract the nation from serious economic problems bedeviling the southern African nation.

More details to follow …