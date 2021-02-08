Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News
News

Zimbabwe President Appoints Ambassador Shava New Minister of Foreign Affairs

  • Gibbs Dube
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa in New York with Zimbabwe Ambassador to the United Nations, Frederick Shava.
MARYLAND — 

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Frederick Shava, who is currently the country’s United Nations envoy, as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs following the death of Sibusiso Moyo a few weeks ago.

In a tweet, Mnangagwa is quoted by the Ministry of Information as saying, “His (Shava) wealth of experience in diplomacy is expected to drive the ministry to new heights.”

Shava resigned his ministerial position in the 1980s after he was cited by the Justice Sandura Commission for engaging in illegal vehicle deals in what became known as the Willogate Car Scandal.

Government officials were buying cars at Willovale Motor Industries and re-selling them at high prices to individuals and companies.

More details to follow …

Facebook Forum

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG