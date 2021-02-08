Zimbabwe President Appoints Ambassador Shava New Minister of Foreign Affairs

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Frederick Shava, who is currently the country’s United Nations envoy, as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs following the death of Sibusiso Moyo a few weeks ago.

In a tweet, Mnangagwa is quoted by the Ministry of Information as saying, “His (Shava) wealth of experience in diplomacy is expected to drive the ministry to new heights.”

Shava resigned his ministerial position in the 1980s after he was cited by the Justice Sandura Commission for engaging in illegal vehicle deals in what became known as the Willogate Car Scandal.

Government officials were buying cars at Willovale Motor Industries and re-selling them at high prices to individuals and companies.

