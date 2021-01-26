Zimbabwe Preparing to Lay to Rest 2 Cabinet Ministers, Former Prisons Boss Amid COVID-19 Surge

Zimbabwe is expected to lay to rest tomorrow at the National Heroes Acre two cabinet ministers and a former senior prisons official amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the southern African nation where 70 people succumbed to the deadly disease on Monday.

In a tweet, Information Secretary, Nick Mangwana, said Acting President Constantino Chiwenga will preside over the burial of the late Minister of Foreign Affairs Sibusiso Moyo, Transport Minister Joel Biggie Matiza and former Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Commissioner General Paradzai Zimondi. The three died of COVID-19.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week presided over the burial of Ellen Gwaradzimba, who was the Manicaland provincial affairs minister, and nationalist Morton Malianga at the national shrine.

According to the Ministry of Health, Zimbabwe has recorded 1,057 COVID-19 deaths since March last year. About 326 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.