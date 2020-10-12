7 Policemen Arrested for Tossing Teargas in Commuter Bus With Children, Elderly People

Seven policemen, who tossed a teargas canister in a commuter omnibus in Harare packed with passengers, have been arrested.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Information said the policemen are facing unspecified charges. “… The crew of the bus has also been arrested as the bus in question was being driven by a tout.”

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi was unavailable for comment as he was not responding to calls on his mobile phone.

In a tweet, Information Secretary, Nick Mangwana, said the police action was surprising.

“Excessive use of force by law enforcement can be defined as a human rights violation. It features in almost every jurisdiction. It should not happen, but if it happens, it is important that the failsafe system kicks in immediately such as the arrest of the officers involved.”

Police in Zimbabwe have over the years been accused of being heavy-handedness in dealing with protesters and opponents of the government.