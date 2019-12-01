MDC: Zimbabwe Police Almost Gunned Down Chamisa in Marondera

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change claims that party leader Nelson Chamisa was nearly gunned down by the police in Marondera on Sunday while he was planting trees at Dombodombo Clinic.

Presidential spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda says Chamisa was not injured while some party supporters suffered injuries when the police opened fire with live and rubber bullets when they attempted to disperse them.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi dismissed these allegations as false saying the police used teargas to disperse the MDC activists, who were holding an illegal gathering.

More details to follow …