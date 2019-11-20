Police Attack MDC Supporters As Chamisa Presents 'Hope for Zimbabwe' Speech

Zimbabwean police beat up several Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) supporters outside Morgen Tsvangirai House in Harare where party leader Nelson Chamisa delivered a speech dubbed ‘Hope for Zimbabwe’, focusing on the current harsh social and economic situation in the southern African Nation.

The police beat up the MDC supporters with button sticks and fired teargas in an attempt to disperse them, almost 24 hours after state security agents barred Chamisa from delivering his speech at Africa Unity Square after sighting the tense political situation in Zimbabwe.

Several victims, some of them people who were conducting their business in the city center unrelated to the Chamisa speech, said police swooped on them when the MDC leader minutes after he arrived at Morgen Tsvangirai House.

Tongogara Machimbidza, a Harare resident who claims that he had nothing to do with the Chamisa speech, said he was attacked by the police while he was walking along the street.

“They beat me up when I was doing my own business. I was shocked when the police started beating me up for no apparent reason,” he said.

Freelance photographer, Henry Chimbiri, said he was also attacked by the police while taking pictures outside Morgen Tsvangirai House.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi was not available for comment as he was not responding to calls on his mobile phone.

MDC vice president, Tendai Biti, urged the Southern African Development Community, African Union and progressive nations to intervene to save the people of Zimbabwe from what he termed state brutality.

“We are appealing to the AU and SADC to intervene. There is a political crisis in Zimbabwe.”

South African International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor on Monday urged Zimbabweans to find solutions to their problems, noting that social, economic and political transformation will emanate from Zimbabwe and not other nations