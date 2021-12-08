Zimbabwe Police Arrest 2 Suspected Robbers Who Escaped from Dramatic Harare Burglary Scene, Killings

Zimbabwe police have arrested two suspected robbers who escaped when three of their colleagues were gunned down in Harare by a retired Criminal Investigations Department officer while they were still at his family residence in Chadcombe where they stole almost US$1,000 and an assortment of goods on Monday.

The state-controlled Herald newspaper quoted police spokesperson as saying the suspected robbers are in custody and investigations are continuing.

According to the newspaper, police will soon release the names of the arrested suspects and the three who were gunned down by retired CID Homicide detective, Joseph Nemaisa.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that one of the killed suspects in a member of the Zimbabwe National Army.

Efforts to get comment from the army were fruitless as the ZNA spokesperson was not responding to calls on his mobile phone.

More details to follow …