Zimbabwe's Ruling Party Planning to Raise US$90 Million for Mnangagwa's Presidential Re-election Campaign

Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF party is planning to raise at least US$90 million for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s re-election campaign for the 2023 presidential poll and related political activities.

Speaking to reporters in Harare on Tuesday, the party’s acting political commissar and finance secretary, Patrick Chinamasa, said the fundraising campaign will be led by businessman Phillip Chiyangwa.

Chinamasa said, “All proceeds which are to be mobilized from this endeavor will be rigorously accounted for with the party’s official bank accounts being the sole channel into which financial resources are deposited.”

He said the party is aiming at registering five million voters ahead of the harmonized local government, parliamentary and presidential elections.

The other members of the fundraising committee are late Genius Ginimbi Mkandla’s ex-wife, Zodwa Mnkandla, Everisto Mudhikwa, Codes Scott Sakupwanya,Tafadzwa Musarara and Antony Pote.

Chiyangwa told VOA Zimbabwe that his team is planning to raise $140 million for Mnangagwa’s election campaign, the party’s forthcoming National People’s Conference and other activities.

But some opposition parties say the fundraising campaign is an indication that the ruling party does not care about the needs of most Zimbabweans, who are living from hand to mouth.

Clifford Hlatshwayo, deputy information secretary of the MDC Alliance, attacked the ruling party saying it should focus on creating jobs for millions of people and ensure that there is a conducive business environment in Zimbabwe for both local and international investors.

“Zanu PF is always focusing on elections and not the needs of Zimbabweans. It should look at issues affecting people and not elections. This is sickening.”

Mnangagwa was declared the winner of the 2018 presidential election by the Constitutional Court after he narrowly beat MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa, in the disputed poll.

Chamisa still insists that he won the presidential election.