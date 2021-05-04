Zimbabwe Senate Passes Controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill Scraping Presidential Running Mate Clause

The Zimbabwe Constitutional Amendment Bill (Number 2), which scraps the running mate in the supreme law and gives the president power to appoint judges, sailed through Senate today.

Sixty-five senators, including at least five from the opposition Movement for Democratic Change led by Douglas Mwonzora, voted for the Bill that was opposed by 10 other legislators.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi described the passage of the bill as “historic” while critics and some lawmakers called it a disastrous moment for Zimbabwe.

The Bill seeks to remove a clause on running mates, empower the president to appoint and extend tenure of judges beyond 70 years and extend the women’s quota.

