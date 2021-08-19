Zimbabwean Arrested for 'Impregnating' Girl Aged 14 Who Died Giving Birth to Appear in Court Facing Rape Charges

A Zimbabwean, Hatirarami Momberume, who allegedly married and impregnated a 14-year-old girl that died while giving birth, is expected to appear before a Mutare magistrate on Friday, facing charges of statutory rape.

Momberume, also known as Evans Momberume, was arrested after police appealed for help following the death of Anna Machaya.

According to the state prosecutor, Tirivanhu Mutyasira, Momberume failed to appear in court on Thursday as police were still verifying information about the death of Anna Machaya and not her cousin, Memory Machaya, initially identified on social media platforms as the one who died while giving birth. Memory is alive. Memory Machaya’s father has been identified as Ernest Machaya.

Indications are that police want to also file charges against Anna Machaya’s parents, Edmore Machaya and Shy Mabika, who allegedly falsified her date of birth.

The United Nations, Female Students’ Network and various other organizations protested over the death of Anna Machaya and urged the Zimbabwe Republic Police to arrest the person who married and impregnated Anna Machaya.

VOA correspondent Loidharm Moyo contributed to this article