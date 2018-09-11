Zimbabwe Opposition Leader Plans 'Inauguration'

Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa is planning his own “inauguration” Saturday after losing disputed elections, but his spokesman is coy on details.



Nkululeko Sibanda tells The Associated Press the rally will affirm Chamisa as the “duly elected president.”



He adds that “the legitimate president is Chamisa. The Saturday celebration is merely an affirmation.”



Sibanda refuses to say whether Chamisa will take an oath: “We are still working on the modalities but we will not break any laws.”



A government deputy minister, Energy Mutodi, warns on Twitter that “any attempt to delegitimize gvt will not be tolerated and those bent on causing anarchy will be dealt with mercilessly.”



Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga in January held a mock inauguration after challenging last year's election. Chamisa counts Odinga as a close ally.