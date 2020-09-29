Zimbabwe Says Hostile Western Governments Attempting to Smuggle Guns, Topple Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe’s state security minister claims that some people are planning to smuggle guns into the country in order to topple President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a statement, Owen Ncube, who is under targeted sanctions imposed on some Zanu PF officials by the West for his alleged role in the gunning down of protesters in Zimbabwe in 2019, claimed that some nations have teamed up with the opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance to implement a regime-change agenda.

“We are watching attempts to drive Zimbabwe into chaos. Some rogue elements among us, are conniving with some hostile Western governments to smuggle guns and set up so-called Democratic Resistance Committees that are, for all intents and purposes, of ‘Operation Light House’, the brainchild of one Western power, that seeks to destroy the democratic foundations of Zimbabwe, make the country ungovernable and justify foreign intervention. As the state security sector, we shall take concrete action to deal with such threats.”

He said the MDC Alliance should transform itself to a progressive movement following its defeat in the contested 2018 general elections.

“While the government is moving on with its reform agenda, we note the need for the MDC Alliance to reform itself into a normal opposition political party that embraces outcomes of democratic processes and has the patience to wait for another opportunity to prove to voters that it deserves their trust.”

Ncube claimed that in democratic societies opposition parties play a critical role in between elections as “they do not push for agendas to violently take over power, destroy public infrastructure and sabotage the livelihoods of citizens.

“We want to re-assure citizens that the state security sector is alive to the machinations of the MDC Alliance, hostile CSOs and their Western handlers. Our gallant security men and women will stand firm in defence of national interests and sovereignty in order to allow government to focus on delivering its Vision 2013.”

Describing Zimbabwe’s security situation as under siege, Ncube claimed that internal and external actors are attempting to “effect unconstitutional change of government.”

He claimed that the opposition has been calling for public demonstrations while attempting to cause division in the country’s top leadership.

“They have gone to the extent of lying that there is a fallout between His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa and vice president General (Retired) Dr. Constantino Chiwenga. They have also attempted to cause Western countries, the SADC and churches to turn against the government by making false allegations of human rights abuses.

“The negative forces have even gone to the extent of stage managing abductions and propagating lies on social media. We also notice attempts by self-exiled G40 (Generation 40) elements, such as Professor Jonathan Moyo, to destabilize the security services through making false accusations about security officers who are unwavering in their determination to defend national sovereignty.”

MDC Alliance presidential spokesperson, Nkululeko Sibanda, dismissed Ncube’s claims as treasonous and baseless.

“President Nelson Chamisa is working on a serious agenda. People heard his statement he presented at the weekend when the party marked its 21st anniversary. We are seeing Zanu PF running scared. They are responding to that. You have seen the almost treasonous statement by another Zanu PF member, you know who is very close to (Thokozani) Khupe and Mwonzora (MDC-T leaders), Owen Ncube who is threatening more on the country since President Chamisa made a statement.

“Now, if you get anybody in this country who will give a speech to the country and two days later you have the junta or the regime coming up with such a fierce rebuttal, looking scared as hell, who is not loved by the people or who is not working with the people, then I will show you fake news. The fact of the matter is that people of this country - 2,6 million of them – voted for President Chamisa, voted on his name … That’s a mandate that he has and that’s a mandate he’s going to carry forward. That’s his responsibility he has. President Chamisa won the election. As it stands Zimbabwe doesn’t have a legitimate government.”

In June this year, state security forces dismissed reports that the Zimbabwe Defence Force is planning to topple Mnangagwa in conjunction with some opposition parties and former members of the ruling party, who left the country when the late former president Robert Mugabe was ousted in a defacto military coup.

In a statement, the Working Committee of the National Security Council, which convened a high-level security meeting in Harare, dismissed the reports, saying such rumours were meant to derail Mnangagwa’s government efforts in implementing tangible social and economic reforms in the southern African nation.

“The government of the Republic of Zimbabwe has noted, with grave concern, a recent upsurge in rumours suggesting an imminent military coup de’tat in the country. Government would therefore like, through the agency of the Working Committee of the National Security Council (WCNCS) as convened here in terms of Section 209 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.23) Act 2013, to unequivocally debunk and dismiss these rumours with the contempt they deserve.

“The purveyors of the false coup narrative claim that former members of the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) who fell by the wayside and largely went into self-imposed exile at the advent of the New Dispensation in November 2017, are coming together in a united front with some named senior government leaders, some members of the Security Forces of Zimbabwe and elements of the opposition formations. This in a bid to taint the image of His Excellency the president, to undermine the legitimacy of government and to render the country ungovernable.”

The National Security Council further claimed that indications are that the country would be run by a National Transitional Authority, which will exclude Zanu PF, if Mnangagwa is toppled.